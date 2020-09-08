Elite Online Publishing Announces a New Bestselling Book by Jeff Ingersoll

[USPRwire, Fri May 15 2020] Author Jeff Ingersoll CIMA®, AIF®joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, “The Accumulation Myth: 8 Retirement Flaws & How to Fix Them,” which was released Thursday, May 7, 2020, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.



On the day of release, his book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon.com.Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in EIGHT categories in TWO countries. Including Risk Management, Financial Engineering, Business Consulting, Financial Risk Management, Financial Services, Investing Commodities Trading, Business Planning & Forecasting in the US. and Purchasing & Buying in CA categories, in TWO Countries. Including Computer Networking, Technical Project Management, Network System Administration, Email Administration, Online Advertising, & Outsourcing in the US. Total Quality Management, Business Management, Public Relations, Information Management, & Project Management in CA.



About the Book



Are you in the Comfort Zone®



GET REAL about your retirement… Doing what you want, when and how you want—with high confidence.



“Retire”— is an action word—a verb – meaning to separate from, rest from; for many it is the process of planning and preparing for life after years of working and earning a living. Being

retired is not static or a “one and done” proposition. There is no magical number which leads to “happily ever after” retirement bliss. Not really—not if you want confidence and peace of mind.



Retirement today is dynamic. Americans are more active and live longer. Retirement success

can be defined as that point in time when you can enjoy the one life you have to live on your

terms.



Author, Jeff Ingersoll, exposes various Wall Street myths and how traditional methods of investing during your retirement accumulation years may not work at all through your retirement distribution years. He also offers an entirely new way to think about wellness, money, investing and retirement planning strategies called the Comfort Zone®.



The Accumulation Myth will also give you valuable insights into 8 classic, potentially fatal

flaws to your retirement nest egg and help immunize you from the 7 Deadly Sins of Investing.

It’s about your money – your future. Most investors get one opportunity to get this right – now is the time to create your retirement success story.



“The only ‘benchmark’ that truly matters is the one that measures and aligns your desired financial outcome to the one life you have to live.” - Jeff Ingersoll CIMA®, AIF®





About Jeff Ingersoll



Jeff Ingersoll is a financial professional dedicated to advising and enabling people to live an abundant life; a life of most potential.



Jeff’s mission is to design retirement income strategies which lead to confidence and peace of mind. With three decades of experience, Jeff has in-depth knowledge and experience identifying and resolving costly financial gaps and weaknesses that other financial advisors often overlook.



His credentials include a B.S from Brigham Young University, Emphasis: Family Financial

Planning and Counseling. Designations:Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) Wharton School of Business – University of Pennsylvania, Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) and Qualified Plan Financial Consultant (QPFC). He is a member of the Investments and Wealth Institute® (IWI) and National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).



Jeff’s key to his success is his commitment and ability to cultivate mutually rewarding,

long-term relationships which are founded upon principles of extraordinary personal service, stewardship and trust.



Away from the office, Jeff has devoted years of service and leadership to the youth of his community. He is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys reading, gardening, big band jazz,

playing the piano and watching movie classics. Jeff and his wife Cindi recently celebrated 40 years of marriage and greatly treasure their relationships with family and friends.



Watch the Book Trailer!https://youtu.be/DeG0hQTCm3Q

Get a copy of Jeff’s Book at https://amzn.to/2yy4ARj



About Elite Online Publishing

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher - write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at eliteonlinepublishing.com