WorkSource Cobb/CobbWorks to Present at 2022 WorkSource Georgia Academy Conference on Improving Services to English Language

WorkSource Cobb announced that it will present at the 2022 WorkSource Georgia Academy Conference on April 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM EST. Program Services Manager Aida Jones and Literacy Programs Coordinator Lorena Beltran will facilitate a best practices workshop on "Serving English Language Learners".

The talk will focus on how to best serve the ELL population as an untapped population of talent for employers. As employers recover from the COVID economic downtown, the lack of available workers has come to a critical mass. Tapping into under-utilized talent pools like the ELL population as a pipeline for talent will help to mitigate this challenge and simultaneously support a population of workers in need of education, training and employment.



WorkSource Cobb, has developed intentional strategic practices that identify employment barriers, improve intake strategies, strengthen partnerships and support co-enrollment into workforce development programs to address ways to build economic independence for the ELL population and create talent pipelines for employers.



About WorkSource Cobb/CobbWorks

Established in 2000, CobbWorks, Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization governed by a board of directors. CobbWorks operates under the WorkSource GA brand providing workforce strategies through programs and services to Cobb County, GA residents and businesses.



Operating the American Job Center, in Marietta, GA CobbWorks provides access to a system of employment and education services for the community funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.



