Human Growth Foundation Hosts Virtual 5K Run & Walk Benefiting Children with Growth Disorders

Human Growth Foundation calls on the worldwide community to participate in a virtual 5K Run & Walk for Kids' Growth on June 06-13, 2020.

[USPRwire, Fri May 22 2020] As the COVID-19 pandemic extends on, Americans - eager to be active and lend a helping hand to those in need - will be able to participate in the Human Growth Foundation’s (HFG) 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth. The virtual event will be held on June 06-13, 2020, and sponsored by Pfizer and Novo Nordisk.



The virtual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth will allow everyone, in any location, to participate and help children with growth disorders reach new heights



“Every child should have the chance to grow,” says Patricia Costa, HGF Executive Director. “If a child is not growing, that may be a sign of a significant health problem.” According to the CDC, one in 3,500 children in the US has growth hormone deficiency.



HGF’s virtual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth will increase awareness of childhood growth disorders and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.



Registration fee ranges from $0-$15. 100% of the proceeds will allow the nonprofit organization to continue providing resources, patient support, and advocacy to children with growth and bone disorders.



All registrants will receive a participation medal upon completion of their 5K.



So, how do you participate?



Four easy steps:



1. Register online at RunWalkForKidsGrowth.org



2. Participate alone or with your friends, families, and even your pets anytime between June 6 - June 13. You can run, jog, or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, anywhere you prefer. You get to run your race, at your own pace, and time it yourself.



3. Complete your run or walk (3 miles) and email us a photo of you “in action” to be featured on HGF’s social media sites. You may also post on your social media and use #reachnewheights.



4. For those unable to participate, supporters can still be part of a GROWing solution by making a tax-deductible donation online.



For more information about HGF’s virtual 5K Run & Walk for Kids’ Growth, please visit RunWalkForKidsGrowth.org. For information about childhood growth disorders, visit HGFound.org.



About the Human Growth Foundation:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) was founded in 1965 and is the oldest nonprofit organization of its kind. HGF serves as a global leader in endocrine research, education, patient advocacy, and support for children with disorders of growth and bone, as well as adults with growth hormone deficiency. For more information about HGF, visit HGFound.org.