Empire Business Solutions Is Please to Announce a New Business for Sale Orange County

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles, is pleased to announce another business for sale in Orange County, California.

[USPRwire, Fri May 15 2020] This well-established 25 yr old property management company, based in Orange County, has 550 units throughout Southern California with 100+ owners under contract. Efficiently run low overhead operation with 13 employees, 7 FT and 6PT.



• Units are 40% Orange County, 58% LA County and 2% San Diego

• 25% of revenue is from maintenance

• Fees raised to 5.5% for 2020

• Utilizes Appfolio software for accounting and marketing of units

• Vacancy rate 2019 averaged 4%

• Portfolio is 100 house and rest multi-family units. No Commercial







This company is a well-established property management company proudly serving the Orange County, San Diego County and South Bay areas for over 25 years. The company’s key objective over this time has been to manage property as if it were their own.

It offers their services to a large pool of property owners, many of whom have

held contracts with the business for more than 13 years. Some of the main services they offer include rent collection, tenant screening, property upkeep, property listing and advertisement, full accounting and monthly reports.

This profitable company has shown significant growth. Its staff consists of 7 full time and 6 part time employees, many of which have been with the company for at least 12 years. Company provides an excellent opportunity for an individual or individuals who are interested in facilitating the further growth of an already successful company.



Asking Price $1.8 mil



2017 2018 2019

Revenues $ 923,000 $1,034,000 $1,115,000

EBITDA $294911 $375,263 $313,329





Roy Moss, President and owner of Empire Business Solutions said, “Property management companies do not come on the market often. This one has the right size to garner a lot of interest. A strategic buyer will see the value of this company.”



Empire Business Solutions California represent business owners who want to exit their business. Empire Business Solutions is a 15-year-old Merger & Acquisition company dedicated to the needs of business owners. As experienced M&A professionals, with over 85 successful deals, Empire Business Solutions is one of the premier, independent business brokers Orange County, CA. For more Detail Visit https://empireoc.com





Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling a business in California. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading business broker Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.



