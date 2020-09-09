INSURANCEMARKET.AE & SPOTII LAUNCH COST-FREE CAR INSURANCE PAYMENT SCHEME

First-in-region ‘Insure Now, Pay Later’ payment plan expands offering to the UAE auto insurance market, with no interest, no cost and no catch

[USPRwire, Wed Sep 09 2020] Spotii, the innovative payment technology provider, continues its mission of helping everyone spread the cost of payments with no interest, no cost and no catch in a new partnership with the largest retail insurance provider in the UAE, InsuranceMarket.ae.



InsuranceMarket.ae is celebrated for its outstanding digital-first ability to help its customers save time and money when buying insurance and also at the time of a claim. With over 12,000 Google reviews and a 4.9 star rating out of 5, InsuranceMarket.ae’s partnership with Spotii provides clients with yet another benefit to add to their savings on insurance.



Spotii – which launched in April 2020 – will help those making online car insurance purchases spread the cost over four payments – with a 25% down payment, then an additional three payments, with its ‘Insure Now, Pay Later’ proposition that is exclusive to InsuranceMarket.ae.



For consumers, it’s as easy as paying with a debit or credit card at checkout; with a simple, fast and free sign up to Spotii, all InsuranceMarket.ae consumers need to do is click the Spotii payment option, and they will then make a quarter of the full payment, followed by another 25% payment every other week or month, with no hidden costs, fees or charges.



Spotii CEO Anuscha Iqbal says: “Car insurance is obviously vital, and we appreciate how it’s one area where a lot of consumers really feel the pain of full payment upfront. Forming a partnership with the UAE’s largest, most well-known insurance providers to help people by introducing ‘Insure Now, Pay Later’ is a proud moment for me and the Spotii team. We are working tirelessly to help people make life more affordable – and InsuranceMarket.ae is now part of our pain-free payment family.”



Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, adds: “We are committed to providing our clients simple yet innovative ways to save time and money when buying insurance and we are pleased to launch our exclusive 'Insure Now, Pay Later’ facility in partnership with the promising team at Spotii.”



With absolutely no hidden costs, fees or charges to consumers, Spotii’s first-to-market, industry-disrupting payment mechanism helps consumers spread the cost of vital vehicle insurance, without struggling to find the full payment in one go.



CEO Iqbal adds: “InsuranceMarket.ae shares our core philosophy of providing the consumer with convenience and affordability. We are thrilled to expand our offering in conjunction with such a renowned, trusted partner, and look forward to growing our offerings together. This is the beginning of a deep, long term and beneficial partnership for everyone.”



Splitting payments in insurance is not a new concept, but Spotii and InsuranceMarket.ae are proud to have the region’s first payment-splitting offering which is committed to customer-centricity by not charging any additional fees in order for customers to benefit from the service.



To find out more and to see where you can take advantage of the ever-growing range of innovative Spotii deferred payment offerings, visit spotii.me.

To save on insurance for your car, health, home, life, travels or business, visit InsuranceMarket.ae and get a comparison of exclusive quotes from the leading insurance companies in the UAE.



[ends]



*In more than 10,000 reviews, users have consistently given InsuranceMarket.ae a Google rating of 4.9/5



Image caption: Left to right: Ziyaad Ahmed Chief Operating Officer Spotii, Avinash Babur CEO InsuranceMarket.ae, Anuscha Iqbal CEO Spotii and Hitesh Motwani Chief Marketing Officer InsuranceMarket.ae



